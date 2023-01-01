Skirt steaks in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve skirt steaks
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Skirt Steak
|$35.00
Grilled 10-ounce skirt steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions served with sautéed broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
Edo Pelham Manor
4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor
|Skirt Steak 1 Pounder
|$45.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
|Skirt Steak & Shrimp
|$30.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
|Skirt Steak & Chicken
|$30.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,