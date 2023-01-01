Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Pelham

Pelham restaurants
Pelham restaurants that serve skirt steaks

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak$35.00
Grilled 10-ounce skirt steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions served with sautéed broccoli rabe and mashed potatoes
More about The Rail House 10803
Consumer pic

 

Edo Pelham Manor

4787 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak 1 Pounder$45.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
Skirt Steak & Shrimp$30.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
Skirt Steak & Chicken$30.00
Edo chicken, beef broth soup, house salad with ginger dressing, vegetables, noodles, and steamed rice,
More about Edo Pelham Manor

