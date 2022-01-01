Tacos in Pelham
Pelham restaurants that serve tacos
The Rail House 10803
65 First St., Pelham
|Chicken Milanese Tacos
|$14.00
parmesan crusted, fried chicken "tacos"
stuffed with a classic arugula salad of cherry tomatoes, red onion + shaved parmegiano
|Chicken Parm Tacos
|$16.00
Parmesan Taco shell filled with mozzarella cheese and fried basil
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$19.00
topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro)
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont
|Al Carbon Tacos
|$19.00
3 flour tortillas filled with hangar steak. served with queso blanco, scallions, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with traditional pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, and Chile morita salsa
|Street Tacos
|$16.00
3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed hangar steak, chorizo, poblanos, onions, cilantro, and melted cheese