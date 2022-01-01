Tacos in Pelham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Rail House 10803 image

 

The Rail House 10803

65 First St., Pelham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Milanese Tacos$14.00
parmesan crusted, fried chicken "tacos"
stuffed with a classic arugula salad of cherry tomatoes, red onion + shaved parmegiano
Chicken Parm Tacos$16.00
Parmesan Taco shell filled with mozzarella cheese and fried basil
SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro)
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont image

 

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

145 Larchmont Ave, Larchmont

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Carbon Tacos$19.00
3 flour tortillas filled with hangar steak. served with queso blanco, scallions, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
3 corn tortillas filled with traditional pork carnitas, onions, cilantro, and Chile morita salsa
Street Tacos$16.00
3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed hangar steak, chorizo, poblanos, onions, cilantro, and melted cheese
