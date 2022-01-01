Go
Toast

Pelican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3142 E nasa pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fruity Hot Cake$9.50
Two pancakesserved with mixed fruit and whipped cream on top.
1 Pancake$2.95
Side Biscuit with Gravy$3.50
The Driller$12.95
Two strips of bacon and two sausage patties with three eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Daily$9.95
Your choice of 2 strips of bacon, or 2 sausage patties with 2 eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Hash Brown$3.00
Kid Chicken Nugget$6.50
Chicken nuggets. Served with French fries.
Corned Beef Hash$11.95
Our homemade Corned Beef Hash cooked on the grill with two eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice
Southerner's Special$12.95
Your choice of our famous chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken topped with homemade white gravy, two eggs any style Served with toast and side of your choice.
Eagle's Nest$12.95
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions mixed with 2 scrambled eggs on top of hash browns and covered in homemade white gravy sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
See full menu

Location

3142 E nasa pkwy

Seabrook TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loco Chico's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Boldthouse

No reviews yet

Ready to enjoy an experience? Welcome to The Boldthouse, where we highly anticipate quality service, food and drinks. When you come to visit us in person, be ready to enjoy a lounge-style atmosphere, family friendly ambience and a team that values placing an emphasis on the little things.

Merlion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Backyard Seabrook

No reviews yet

Serving delicious Mac n' cheese, cold craft beer & fine wine everyday! Happy Hour & Daily Specials!
Mon-Thurs 4-11pm
Fri-Sat 4-12am
Sun 4-10pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston