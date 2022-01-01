Go
Toast

Pelican Jo's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

263 Eastman Park Dr • $

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauces$0.25
Add additional sauces for dipping
Pizza Rolls$2.00
Brownie$3.49
Traditional chocolate brownie made in house
Blondie$3.49
A "Blonde" brownie, made with brown sugar instead of chocolate. Made in house.
Reg Slice$3.00
Build Your Own Pizza
6 Rolls$10.00
Cookies$1.00
A two pack of our house made chocolate chip cookies
Side of Ranch$0.25
2 Slices & Drink$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

263 Eastman Park Dr

Windsor CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Many Macarons

No reviews yet

Here a Many Macarons we provide small batch macarons. All made from scratch with love. We offer a rotating menu that gives you the chance to try over 50 flavors a week!!

The Border

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Mexican & American food

THB

No reviews yet

405 East Main Street, Windsor, CO, 80550

Wing Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston