Pella restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pella restaurants

Dutchfix image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Dutchfix

621 Franklin, Pella

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ChixFix Sandwich (jaarsma bun, mayo, lettuce or slaw)$7.49
Gouda Burger$8.49
Gouda Mac n Cheese$7.49
More about Dutchfix
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

815 Broadway St, Pella

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Acai CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Big Acai Bowls
Restaurant banner

 

Liberty Steet

705 E 1st St, Pella

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Liberty Steet
