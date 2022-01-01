Go
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

Pellegrino’s Deli Cafe has been serving the Rochester community since 1999 as deli style, family-friendly restaurant offering hot and cold subs, soups, salads, wraps, vegetarian selections and freshly baked bread & cookies. That tradition continues today. Guests tell us that they love the fresh taste of Pellegrino’s food, quick service, great value and our welcoming, friendly, comfortable atmosphere!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1120 Mount Hope Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)

Popular Items

*French Fries$2.29
*Buffalo Chicken - Medium$9.99
breaded crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
*Homemade Fresh Potato Chips$1.79
*Turkey - Medium$9.49
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
*Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.59
*Chicken Philly - Medium$9.99
grilled chicken, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese
*Chicken in the Grass - Medium$9.99
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese
*Macaroni Salad$1.89
prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard
*Cheesesteak - Medium$10.49
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
*Cheesesteak - Large$14.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1120 Mount Hope Ave

Rochester NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
