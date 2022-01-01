Pellegrino’s Deli Cafe has been serving the Rochester community since 1999 as deli style, family-friendly restaurant offering hot and cold subs, soups, salads, wraps, vegetarian selections and freshly baked bread & cookies. That tradition continues today. Guests tell us that they love the fresh taste of Pellegrino’s food, quick service, great value and our welcoming, friendly, comfortable atmosphere!



SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1120 Mount Hope Ave • $