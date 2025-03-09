Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Pelonian

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

618 North Liberty Street

Waynesboro, GA 30830

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

618 North Liberty Street, Waynesboro GA 30830

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victoria's Mexican Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 615
3714 Mike Padgett HWY AUGUSTA, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
JDubbZ 2 - 19073 Atomic Road
orange starNo Reviews
19073 Atomic Road Jackson, SC 29831
View restaurantnext
VILLA WAGEN
orange starNo Reviews
3044 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
Villa Europa - 3044 Deans Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
3044 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
JDubbZ New Ellenton
orange starNo Reviews
771 Main St N. New Ellenton, SC 29809
View restaurantnext
Cliffisms Sports & Spirits
orange star3.9 • 25
2416 Windsor Spring Rd suite2 Augusta, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Waynesboro

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Pelonian

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston