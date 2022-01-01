Go
Pelons Baja Grill

OCEANFRONT LOCATION
Authentic California Style Mexican Food

GRILL

3619 Pacific Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)

Popular Items

California$13.50
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
The Dude$11.95
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole *Dude burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
Quesadilla$8.95
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
Elote Corn$4.50
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese
2-Fish Taco$8.75
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Fish Tacos$11.75
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
Surfs Up$13.50
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce
Hang Ten$11.50
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
3-Shrimp Tacos$12.50
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
4oz Chips & Queso$3.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3619 Pacific Ave

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
