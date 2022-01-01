Go
Toast

Pelons Tex Mex

Authentic Tex Mex in the heart of Austin's Red River Cultural District

BURRITOS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

802 Red River St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2470 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Flautas$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

802 Red River St

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Antone's Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Cafe Divine & Holy Grounds Online

No reviews yet

Cafe Divine will no longer be offering our grab and go service.
Chef Ray is still cooking and you can order by contacting him at chefray@stdave.org.
Holy Grounds will be open for retail business and coffee on Sunday's from 8:30 to 12:30
Holy Grounds Online will be open once again soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston