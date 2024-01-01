Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
Pembroke
/
Pembroke
/
Bruschetta
Pembroke restaurants that serve bruschetta
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke
No reviews yet
Burrata Bruschetta
$12.00
More about Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
Osteria Vivo
254 Church Street, Pembroke
No reviews yet
Roasted Bone Marrow Bruschetta
$16.00
More about Osteria Vivo
Browse other tasty dishes in Pembroke
Cobb Salad
Short Ribs
Greek Salad
Fish And Chips
Mac And Cheese
Clams
Chicken Parmesan
Pretzels
More near Pembroke to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(702 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(130 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(758 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1245 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(398 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1378 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston