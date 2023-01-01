Chicken pizza in Pembroke
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
15 Columbia Road, Pembroke
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Topped with roasted red peppers,
caramelized onion, and balsamic glaze.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, carmelized onions and grilled chicken
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Fried chicken, spicy red sauce, cheddar cheese, scallions, house bleu cheese & Franks Red Hot drizzle
A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St
264 Washington St, Pembroke
|LRG BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.99
bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken
|LRG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$18.99
ranch base with grilled chicken and bacon
|SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$12.99
bbq base, topped with onions and grilled bbq chicken