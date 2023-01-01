Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road

15 Columbia Road, Pembroke

GRILLED Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated grilled or fried chicken breast,
Boston lettuce, local, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
FRIED Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated grilled or fried chicken breast,
Boston lettuce, local, chipotle aioli, on a brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
hot honey glaze, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion on buttered brioche
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St

242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke

Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, towne hot sauce, bread & butter pickles, coleslaw, honey drizzle, brioche bun
More about Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St

