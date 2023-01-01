Chili in Pembroke
Pembroke restaurants that serve chili
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
15 Columbia Road, Pembroke
|Cup Chili
|$7.00
Mole beef chili, pepperjack cheese, red onion, fresh jalepenos, lime crema, cilantro
|Bowl Chili
|$12.00
Mole beef chili, pepperjack cheese, red onion, fresh jalepenos, lime crema, cilantro
More about A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St
A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St
264 Washington St, Pembroke
|SM Papa Rays Chili Pizza
|$13.99
our homemade chili topped with jalepenos and cheese
|Papa Ray's Chili Cheese FF
|$9.49
|Papa Ray's Chili
|$6.49
Homemade Recipe with a Ground Turkey and Pulled chicken base