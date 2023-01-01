Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Pembroke

Go
Pembroke restaurants
Toast

Pembroke restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Banner pic

 

Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road

15 Columbia Road, Pembroke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Restaurant banner

 

A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St

264 Washington St, Pembroke

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Margherita Pizza$14.99
LRG Margherita Pizza$17.99
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt
SM Margherita Pizza$12.99
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt
More about A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St

Browse other tasty dishes in Pembroke

Clam Chowder

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Pizza

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Clams

Map

More near Pembroke to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston