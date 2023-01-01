Margherita pizza in Pembroke
Pembroke restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
15 Columbia Road, Pembroke
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze
More about A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St
A Slice Above Pizzeria - 264 Washington St
264 Washington St, Pembroke
|GF Margherita Pizza
|$14.99
|LRG Margherita Pizza
|$17.99
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt
|SM Margherita Pizza
|$12.99
tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil and a sprinkle of cracked salt