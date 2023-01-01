Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve salmon

Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road

15 Columbia Road, Pembroke

Salmon Rice Bowl$20.00
Seared Salmon with a ginger soy garlic sauce, Broccoli, carrots and roasted red pepper served over a bed of coconut rice
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St

242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke

Blackened Salmon Tacos$17.00
Teriyaki Salmon$24.00
asian marinated salmon, white rice, marinated cucumbers, grilled avocado, ponzu, soy infused soft boiled egg, spicy mayo drizzle, pickled red onions, sesame seeds
Blackened Salmon$22.00
More about Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
Osteria Vivo

254 Church Street, Pembroke

BROILED ORGANIC NORWEGIAN SALMON$29.00
More about Osteria Vivo

