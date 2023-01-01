Salmon in Pembroke
Pembroke restaurants that serve salmon
Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
15 Columbia Road, Pembroke
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$20.00
Seared Salmon with a ginger soy garlic sauce, Broccoli, carrots and roasted red pepper served over a bed of coconut rice
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$17.00
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$24.00
asian marinated salmon, white rice, marinated cucumbers, grilled avocado, ponzu, soy infused soft boiled egg, spicy mayo drizzle, pickled red onions, sesame seeds
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00