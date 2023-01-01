Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve tacos

Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road

15 Columbia Road, Pembroke

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, house made pineapple pico de gallo served and a drizzle of chipotle aioli with French fries & sour cream on the side
Fish Tacos$15.00
Fresh fried fish atop honey vinaigrette cole slaw & house made pineapple pico de gallo inside a soft tortilla & drizzled with our chipotle aioli served with French fries
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Marinated BBQ pulled pork with caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese & house made pineapple pico de gallo served with French fries & sour cream on the side
More about Tolson's Tap and Tavern - 15 Columbia Road
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St

242 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
beer battered fried haddock, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, flour tortillas
Blackened Salmon Tacos$17.00
Cajun Chicken Tacos$15.00
blackened chicken, shredded iceberg, salsa fresca, cotija cheese, smoked chili mayo, flour tortillas
More about Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St

