Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian subs in
Pembroke
/
Pembroke
/
Italian Subs
Pembroke restaurants that serve italian subs
Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
209 Vance St, Pembroke
No reviews yet
2 Italian Sausage Hoagies
$10.00
More about Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Zeno's Italian Grill Pembroke
938 E 3rd Street, Pembroke
Avg 4
(217 reviews)
Italian Sub
$8.99
More about Zeno's Italian Grill Pembroke
Browse other tasty dishes in Pembroke
Steak Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Pembroke to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Florence
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston