Italian subs in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve italian subs

Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St

209 Vance St, Pembroke

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Italian Sausage Hoagies$10.00
More about Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Zeno's Italian Grill Pembroke

938 E 3rd Street, Pembroke

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.99
More about Zeno's Italian Grill Pembroke

