Tacos in Pembroke

The Wing Company - Pembroke - Pembroke New
54 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
The Wing Company - Pembroke
707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke
|Veggie Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with grilled veggies, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
|Shrimp Tacos
Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted corn and peppers, mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa, served with creamy coleslaw.
|2 tacos & Slaw
|$7.99