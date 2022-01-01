Go
Toast

Penalty Box Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1419 4TH STREET

No reviews yet

Location

1419 4TH STREET

Charleston IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:50 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:50 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McQuarter's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alliance Coffee Co

No reviews yet

a specialty coffee shop that serves pastries and light lunch fare.

Cast Iron Pub

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting your local businesses!

Tuscan Hills Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston