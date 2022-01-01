Go
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

Pena's Donuts & Diner

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

10555 Pearland Parkway

Houston, TX 77089

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Sausage & Cheese Kolache$2.60
Ultimate Southern Chicken Biscuit$7.75
Golden fried chicken breast topped with an egg, bacon, cheese and gravy on a biscuit.
Meaty Trio Sandwich$6.95
Sausage, bacon, ham, a fried egg and cheese on a toasted buttery croissant.
Penas Classic$11.75
Our best selling plate. Two eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, crispy golden hash browns, toast and two fluffy pancakes.
Taco$2.99
Our breakfast tacos come on flour tortillas. Barbacoa, Brisket and Carnitas come on corn tortillas.
Choc Iced$1.25
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.25
Glazed Donut$1.00
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
House made barbacoa with onions, cilantro and queso fresco served on a corn tortilla.
Small Donut Holes (12)$1.95
Perfect bite-sized donut holes
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston TX 77089

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland

No reviews yet

Pearland's favorite Hometown Sports Bar!!

C & D Burger Shop

No reviews yet

Classic burger shop located on Houston's South East side of town. A family tradition since 1981, we serve up great food that your family will love!

Killen's Steakhouse Pearland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rey del Pollo

No reviews yet

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Pena's Donuts & Diner

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston