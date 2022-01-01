Pendleton restaurants you'll love
Pendleton's top cuisines
Must-try Pendleton restaurants
More about Catello’s
SMOKED SALMON • CHEESE
Catello’s
103 E State St, Pendleton
|Popular items
|Fettuccine
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
|Caprese
|$8.00
More about Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton
Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton
Greater Indiana, Greater
|Popular items
|CARMEL
Sahm's Ale House | Carmel
12819 E New Market St,
Carmel, IN 46032
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
|65th & KEYSTONE
Sahm's Place | 65th & Keystone
2411 E 65th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
|FISHERS
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub | Fishers
11505 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN 46038
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
More about Amplify Sauce House
Amplify Sauce House
125 W. State St, Pendleton