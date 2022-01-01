Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pendleton restaurants you'll love

Pendleton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pendleton

Pendleton's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Must-try Pendleton restaurants

Catello’s image

SMOKED SALMON • CHEESE

Catello’s

103 E State St, Pendleton

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine$14.00
Caesar Salad$5.00
Caprese$8.00
More about Catello’s
Sahm's on the Creek image

 

Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton

Greater Indiana, Greater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARMEL
Sahm's Ale House | Carmel
12819 E New Market St,
Carmel, IN 46032
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
65th & KEYSTONE
Sahm's Place | 65th & Keystone
2411 E 65th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
FISHERS
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub | Fishers
11505 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN 46038
More about Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton
The Bank Restaurant image

 

The Bank Restaurant

110 E State St, Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (591 reviews)
More about The Bank Restaurant
Amplify Sauce House image

 

Amplify Sauce House

125 W. State St, Pendleton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Amplify Sauce House
