Bacon cheeseburgers in Pendleton

Pendleton restaurants
Pendleton restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Mac's Bar & Grill

1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GUACAMOLE BACON SWISS BURGER$15.00
You guessed it... zesty guacamole, Hill Meat bacon, and melted Swiss cheese, along with lettuce, tomato &
onion create a satisfying combination! If you like it spicy, ask for jalapeño bacon instead!
JALAPEÑO BACON BURGER$15.00
This burger screams spicy in the coolest way. You get crisp jalapeno marinated bacon, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and green chili crema, with lettuce and tomato to cool it down a bit.
MACS BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Topped with local Hill Meat bacon, a savory sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion, plus your choice of cheese.
More about Mac's Bar & Grill
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

OMG! Burgers & Brew

241 S Main St., Pendleton

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Big Bad Bacon Burger$15.99
special sauce, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce,cheddar cheese
More about OMG! Burgers & Brew
*NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2

201 E Main Street, Hermiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Burger$15.99
special sauce, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce,cheddar cheese
More about *NEW* OMG Burgers & Brew 2

