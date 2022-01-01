Mac and cheese in Pendleton
Pendleton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Oregon Grain Growers
PIZZA • GRILL
Oregon Grain Growers
511 SE Court AVE, Pendleton
|Roll the Dice Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Not sure what kind of Mac you want? Let the Bitchen Kitchen amaze and astound you with a wild concoction. Let us know of any food allergies and think twice when you say you “I want it
Spicy”!
More about Mac's Bar & Grill
Mac's Bar & Grill
1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton
|Loaded Macs & Cheese
|$13.00
More about OMG! Burgers & Brew
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
OMG! Burgers & Brew
241 S Main St., Pendleton
|Cup of Sriracha Mac & Cheese
|$4.49
|Bowl of Sriracha Mac & Cheese
|$7.00