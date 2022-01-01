Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Pendleton

Pendleton restaurants that serve pretzels

Mac's Bar & Grill

1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PRETZEL STICKS$10.00
Three soft and chewy pretzels sticks that are perfect
for dipping into our delicious beer cheese sauce!
More about Mac's Bar & Grill
Sorbenots Coffee image

 

Sorbenots Coffee

402 SE 9th St., Pendleton

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Cr Chz Pretzel$4.10
More about Sorbenots Coffee

