Pretzels in
Pendleton
/
Pendleton
/
Pretzels
Pendleton restaurants that serve pretzels
Mac's Bar & Grill
1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton
No reviews yet
PRETZEL STICKS
$10.00
Three soft and chewy pretzels sticks that are perfect
for dipping into our delicious beer cheese sauce!
More about Mac's Bar & Grill
Sorbenots Coffee
402 SE 9th St., Pendleton
Avg 4
(12 reviews)
Cr Chz Pretzel
$4.10
More about Sorbenots Coffee
