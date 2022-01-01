Go
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

Penguin Ed's B&B

Open today 7:00 AM - 10:30 PM

230 S. East St.

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Popular Items

Family Pack #1 (feeds 4)$29.95
1lb. of pulled pork or polish sausage, 2 pints of side orders, 4 buns, and your choice of BBQ sauce. Substitute chicken or beef for upcharge
Rib COMBO$15.95
20-24 oz. of pork spare ribs, served with your choice of 2 side items and Texas toast. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce
BBQ Plate #1$12.50
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Toast$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
Reg BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas Toast.
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad$9.25
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Single Rib$3.25
1 Pork Spare Rib that comes with your choice of BBQ sauce
BBQ Plate #2$14.25
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
Bun(s)$0.50
Hamburger Bun. Specify quantity
Pulled Pork NACHOS$9.95
Pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and mild BBQ sauce
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

230 S. East St., Fayetteville AR 72701

