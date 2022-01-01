***Pre-order for Saturday, March 27th***

Pre-order now for the second in Peninsula's togo "Feast for Two" dinner series on Saturday, March 27th. Pickup hours will be 11am-4pm. Delivery hours 12pm-4pm. Must be home to receive delivery. Please email yuriko@peninsulanashville.com with questions about dietary restrictions before placing your order to discuss accommodations.

MENU FOR TWO:

***Grilled Cucumbers, Tuna, Anchovy

***Albondigas Soup

***Spicy Crab Salad, Soft Herbs

***Octopus, Potato, Pimenton

***Turnips, Celery, Manchego

***Shishito, Tomato, Burrata, Kombu OIl

***Pork Cheek, Squid Ink, Congee

***Bread Pudding, Salted Plum, Vanilla Anglaise

