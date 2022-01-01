Go
Peninsula

Reopening soon!

1035 W Eastland Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2318 reviews)

Popular Items

Peninsula Broth (8 oz cup)$4.00
Cup of the rotating broth of the week
Single Char Siu Bao$5.00
Steamed Cantonese BBQ Pork Bun
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
Traditional Thai iced tea - A mix of black tea, star anise & vanilla. Sweet and creamy.
4 PK Char Siu Bao$16.00
4 Steamed Cantonese BBQ Pork Buns
***Limit of 8 total bao per order please!***
Small Wonton Soup$8.00
A pint of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion & water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.
Pre-Order Dinner for Two$175.00
***Pre-order for Saturday, March 27th***
Pre-order now for the second in Peninsula's togo "Feast for Two" dinner series on Saturday, March 27th. Pickup hours will be 11am-4pm. Delivery hours 12pm-4pm. Must be home to receive delivery. Please email yuriko@peninsulanashville.com with questions about dietary restrictions before placing your order to discuss accommodations.
MENU FOR TWO:
***Grilled Cucumbers, Tuna, Anchovy
***Albondigas Soup
***Spicy Crab Salad, Soft Herbs
***Octopus, Potato, Pimenton
***Turnips, Celery, Manchego
***Shishito, Tomato, Burrata, Kombu OIl
***Pork Cheek, Squid Ink, Congee
***Bread Pudding, Salted Plum, Vanilla Anglaise
Spicy Wontons$9.00
Pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut dressed in dark, sweet soy & chili crisp.
The Classic Milk Tea$4.50
Strong black tea blended with cream & sugar
Large Wonton Soup$13.00
A quart of pork wontons with shrimp, scallion and water chesnut in Peninsula pork broth.
Gyoza (Frozen)$15.00
Pork, cabbage, garlic chives & shiitake. Sold frozen in packages of 12.

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

1035 W Eastland Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

