Peninsula BevCo

Community Owned & Operated, Restaurant, Bottleshop, Taproom,

110 harrison ave

Popular Items

Jumbo Pretzel$10.50
Shareable oven baked jumbo pretzel with choice of dip.
Banh Mi$16.00
The sandwich that started it all. Our signature pork in a Vietnamese-inspired sauce and topped with pickled slaw, jalapeños, and cilantro. Drizzled with taco sauce and served on a buttered ciabatta roll.
Baja Prawns Tacos$13.00
Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.
Gameday Nachos$12.00
These are na-cho average kind of nachos!
Warm tortilla chips topped with beer cheese, queso, shredded chicken, black bean salsa, cheddar jack cheese, green onions, and jalapenos! Vegetarian available.
Thai Peanut Tacos
A new favorite! Chicken cooked in a spicy Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Topped with green papaya slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeños, crushed cashews, and Thai basil. Killer as a lettuce wrap option!
Banh mi Quinoa bowl$15.00
Our famous taco, on a quinoa bowl now! Pickled Veggies, jalapenos, cucumber, taco sauce, cilantro
Hawaiian Tacos
House pork cooked with grilled onions in a teriyaki glaze. Topped with pineapple slaw, sriracha aioli drizzle, and thai basil. Try it with chicken!
Banh Mi Tacos
Our #1 Taco! House pork marinated in dark beer, topped with pickled slaw, fresh jalapenos, & cilantro. Drizzled with our oh-so-addicting taco sauce.
Down & Dirty Tacos
Our signature marinated pork in bourbon barrel BBQ sauce. Topped with cabbage slaw, taco sauce, and cilantro -- this taco is no fuss and delicious.
C.B.R. Tacos
Cider-marinated chicken and crispy bacon bits in ranch, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw & green onions. Extra ranch drizzle because there’s no such thing as too much.
110 harrison ave

Port Orchard WA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
