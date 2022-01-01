Go
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

We are a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant with a wine & beer shop attached.

245 Seventh Street

Popular Items

SNEAKY PETE$15.00
Grilled Salmon, Hearts of Palm, Arugula, Sriracha, Cusabi, Avocado served on a Whole Grain Ciabatta.
Bao Buns$15.00
Side Salad$5.00
PENN COVE SALAD$10.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Edamame, Cucumber, Tomato, Driced Celery and Jalapeno Chips with a Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette.
TERIYAKI SALMON$14.00
Grilled salmon, hearts of palm, mixed greens, sriracha, cusabi and avocado
Warren Burger$15.00
ground beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, choice of cheese.
Burrata$14.00
Burrata, port wine balsamic reduction, grilled rustic bread.
Poke Tacos$15.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
Lump crab, surimi, cream cheese, scallions, wonton chips and served with duck sauce.
KATSU CHICKEN$15.00
panko Breaded Chicken, Fried Egg, Pickled Green Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Tonkatsu Sauce served on a Brioche Bun.
Location

245 Seventh Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
