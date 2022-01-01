Penn Social
Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!
801 E St. NW
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
