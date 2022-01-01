Go
Penn Taproom

80 W State St

Popular Items

Spicy State Street$14.00
Half Pound Burger, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Jalapeno Relish, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch
Onion Rings$7.00
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
American Cheese on a long Roll, With or Without Fried Onions
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheddar Jack, Onion, Tomato
Cheese Steak Eggrolls$12.00
Hot & Crispy$11.00
Hand-Breaded, Crispy Fried Chciken, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mixed Greens
Veggie$12.00
Our Classic Veggie Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Provolone with a Garlic Aioli Spread
Orginal Taproom$12.00
Half Pound Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Red Onion
Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Louisiana Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich with Cajun Remoulade topped with lettuce, pickles, and tomato on a Brioche Roll|
Location

80 W State St

Doylestown PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
