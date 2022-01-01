Go
Penn Yan Diner

The Penn Yan Diner is one of the few remaining establishments set in a classic 1925 American Rail Car Diner. Nestled in the historic Village of Penn Yan, the diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

131 East Elm Street

Popular Items

Side of Meat$2.99
A side of meat for your extra protein days.
Pie of the Week$4.49
Our pies change weekly! Check our website for this week's special.
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Two eggs, choice of cheese, and meat, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Add Salsa and Sour Cream.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.69
One egg on diner-made roll, toast or English muffin, with your choice of meat & cheese.
Loaded Tator Tots$11.29
A layer of tots with choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hollandaise sauce and cheese.
Chicken Fingers$9.79
With your choice of dipping sauce
Diner Pancakes
Sweetcream, Birkett Mills Buckwheat or Gluten Free batter, with fun optional toppings!
Rachel$9.99
Deli turkey, dinermade coleslaw, 1000 island dressing with swiss cheese on seedless rye.
The Shawn$11.89
Two pancakes or french toast, two eggs, with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, toast and homefries.
Chocolate Milk
Location

131 East Elm Street

Penn Yan NY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
