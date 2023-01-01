Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Penn Yan

Go
Penn Yan restaurants
Toast

Penn Yan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Penn Yan Diner image

 

Penn Yan Diner

131 East Elm Street, Penn Yan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flour Shop Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Penn Yan Diner
Item pic

 

Silverbird Wood Fired

133 East Elm Street, Penn Yan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, croutons, bleu cheese, and Buffalo chicken
More about Silverbird Wood Fired

Browse other tasty dishes in Penn Yan

Pies

Map

More near Penn Yan to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1255 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston