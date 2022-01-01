Go
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

152 N River Rd

Popular Items

Onion Rings$5.00
Corn$4.00
Spicy Pickle Chips$6.00
French Fries$4.00
Hand Dipped Chicken Tenders Pound$14.00
2oz Ranch$0.50
Perch Pound$26.00
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos$10.00
Pretzel Bites$7.00
Location

152 N River Rd

Mount Clemens MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
