Pennie's Bake Shop & Espresso Bar

We are one of Butler County's premiere bakeries. We look forward to seeing you in the shop, or helping you to create the perfect treats for your events!
https://penniecake.com/

CUPCAKES

800 W New Castle Street • $

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookies
Perfectly nostalgic and delicious, these cookies are loaded with chocolate chips and feature a crisp edge with a chewy center.
4" Round Cake$9.75
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, filling, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
1/4 Sheet Cake - 1 Layer$28.00
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
6" Round Cake$18.00
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, filling, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
Create Your Own Cupcakes - Unfilled
Create your own favorite by choosing a cake batter and frosting for these traditional cupcakes.
8" Round Cake$27.00
Pick your favorite flavors to create your own cake. We offer custom size, batter, filling, icing. and decoration. Please choose from the menu options.
Easter Sugar Cookie Cutouts$21.00
Price per dozen - Our soft and chewy sugar cookies decorated for Easter. Choose from 6 fun designs or an assortment.
Glazed Sugar Cookies
An ultra-light cookie, ever so crispy around the edges, with a soft and chewy center. Brushed with glaze and accented with seasonal sprinkles. These cookies put all other sugar cookies to shame.
Featured Cupcakes
We offer six options daily in our showcase. Our three best sellers include the Wedding White, Salted Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter.
We also offer 3 additional flavors that we rotate twice a month.
Muffins & Scones$23.50
Baked fresh every morning, we offer a variety of flavors perfect for your morning meeting or breakfast at home.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

800 W New Castle Street

Butler PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
