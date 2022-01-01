Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Pennington

Go
Pennington restaurants
Toast

Pennington restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Lakeside Cafe and Liquors

129 North Route 31, Pennington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Short Cake$4.99
More about Lakeside Cafe and Liquors
Banner pic

 

Piccolo Trattoria

800 Denow road, Pennington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.99
Crab Cake Panini$15.00
More about Piccolo Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Pennington

Chef Salad

Scallops

Chicken Wraps

Clams

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Calamari

Map

More near Pennington to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Hope

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Lambertville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston