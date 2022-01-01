Go
Penny Ann's Cafe

Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!

FRENCH FRIES

1810 South Main Street • $

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.49
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
Ultimate Biscuit & Gravy$12.49
fresh baked buttermilk biscuit topped with bacon, ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, two eggs, smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
The BIG Breakfast$13.79
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
Single Stack$5.49
Only one stack! (2)
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
beef chop steak coated in crispy bread crumbs, topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and home fried potatoes and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
*Bacon - Side$3.99
Yogurt Parfait$8.99
vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries, blueberries and granola
Pot of Gold$13.99
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Scone$3.49
dusted with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1810 South Main Street

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

