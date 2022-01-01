Go
Toast

Penny Ann’s Cafe

Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!

1856 West 5400 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scone$3.49
dusted with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
fresh baked buttermilk biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with home fried potatoes
Single Stack$5.49
Only one stack! (2)
Pork Chili Verde Skillet$11.49
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
*Bacon - Side$3.99
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
Pot of Gold$13.99
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
beef chop steak coated in crispy bread crumbs, topped with homemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and home fried potatoes and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Penny Puffs$3.49
light and airy fried dough puffs coated in cinnamon sugar
The BIG Breakfast$13.79
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
See full menu

Location

1856 West 5400 South

Taylorsville UT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Aloha in every bite!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0417

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston