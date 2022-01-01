Go
Penny Ann's Cafe

Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!

280 East 12300 South Suite 118 • $

Pot of Gold$13.99
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered in homemade sausage gravy and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Penny Pot Potatoes$11.99
home fried potatoes mixed with ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, topped with cheddar cheese and two eggs and served with your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
French Toast$8.49
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
The BIG Breakfast$13.79
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
*Bacon - Side$3.99
Single Stack$5.49
Only one stack! (2)
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
PAC Benedict$13.99
two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
Scone$3.49
dusted with powdered sugar and topped with honey butter
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

280 East 12300 South Suite 118

Draper UT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
