Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121

Popular Items

Banana Bread$4.50
Griddled and served with maple-walnut cream cheese
Iced Coffee$2.50
Avocado Toast$5.00
Fresh, ripe avocado smashed with olive oil & salt smeared on toasted sourdough bread
Griddled Egg Sandwich$7.00
2 over-hard eggs on griddled sourdough with cheddar cheese.
Add bacon, ham or turkey patty sausage $11.25
Lucky Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Egg frittata, cheddar cheese, salsa & avocado crema
Add Chorizo, Bacon or Turkey Sausage $9.50
Smoothie$6.00
Fruit smoothies with one of our homemade agave sweetened bases. Choose one or a combination of fruits.
Fruit Smoothies$6.00
Choose blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, mango and banana (any combo) with yogurt, coconut or oatmilk base. Avocado smoothies also available
Penny Cluse$12.75
2 eggs served homefries & biscuits with herb cream gravy
Bucket$9.00
A heaping mound of homefries with melted cheese, salsa, sour cream & green onions
Lay an egg on top $11.00
Mini Bucket$6.00
Half the size-Just as delicious!
Location

Burlington VT

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
