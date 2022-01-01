Go
Penny Ice Creamery

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

913 Cedar St

Popular Items

Double Scoop$7.50
Mini Scoop$4.50
Gingerbread House Kit!$30.00
Share in our family tradition of making gingerbread houses this holiday season. We will provide you with handmade kits of gingerbread cookie tiles, royal frosting, Marini's Holiday Gumdrops, jelly wreaths, tree & snowmen candies, marshmallows and gabled box structure. You and yours provide the merriment and creativity!
Mini Double Scoop$5.50
Hand Packed Pint$10.00
Bon Bons$6.50
Single Scoop$5.50
Shake$8.50
House Made Cone$1.00
Location

913 Cedar St

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
