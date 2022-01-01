Go
Toast

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2131 Colorado Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cali Benny$13.50
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
Za'atar Potatoes$4.00
Latte$5.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Pick 3 Omelette$12.00
French Toast$9.50
Cauliflower Hash$10.00
BLT$12.00
Tuna Toast$10.00
See full menu

Location

2131 Colorado Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Four Cafe

No reviews yet

Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Little Beast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Little Beast Restaurant is proudly serving New American Cuisine in Northeast Los Angeles, California!

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston