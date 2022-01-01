Go
Toast

Penny Quarter

Come in and enjoy!

1424 Westheimer Rd,Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN w/ Mashed Potatoes (3 Pieces of Dark Meat)$12.00
MAC N CHEEZ$7.00
VEGETABLE BOLOGNESE$15.00
CHICKEN FRIED PORK SANDWITH w/ FRIES$12.00
FULL KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$12.00
DOUGHNUTS$7.00
FRENCH CHEESEBURGER$14.00
HALF KALE SALAD w/ Almond Dressing & Cucumbers$6.00
Side of Charred Broccoli (V, GF)$7.00
with vinaigrette
SICILIAN STREET-STYLE PIZZA w/ Spicy Salami$9.00

Location

1424 Westheimer Rd,Ste A

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One Fifth Red Sauce Italian

No reviews yet

We are collecting an 18% service charge with every order. If you have any issues, please call us at (713) 955-1024. Thank you for your orders and continued support during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

93' Til

No reviews yet

Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston