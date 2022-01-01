Go
Toast

Penny Bridge

A seasonal, market driven restaurant by Chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place with menu inspired by American diners and simple comfort food located in the heart of Long Island City.

28-03 Jackson Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Broccoli$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
PB Cheeseburger$25.00
two griddled patties, thousand island dressing, crispy onions, "pimento cheese," potato wedges (crispy onions are gluten free)
Double Chocolate Waffles$17.00
mashed potatoes, honey hot sauce and sesame-ginger topping (gluten free)
"Mozzarella Sticks"$17.00
mozzarella, fontina, parmesan-panko, smoked tomato sauce
Fried Chicken Breast, mashed potatoes, orange hot sauce and sesame-ginger topping (gluten free)$20.21
served with ENDIVE CAESAR salad, parmesan, crunchy potato croutons and lemon
Endive Caesar$18.00
parmesan, crunchy potato croutons and lemon
Crispy Delicata "Rings"$16.00
apricot, honey - chili (gluten free)
Spinach and Market Greens Dip$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
Spice Crusted Hake with Maine crab and fennel salad, brown butter-lemon vinaigrette$20.21
served with CHOPPED SALAD, oregano vinaigrette, pickled fennel, chilies, feta (available Wed-Sat until 2/26)
See full menu

Location

28-03 Jackson Avenue

LIC NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beebe's @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

John Brown Smoke House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston