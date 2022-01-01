Penny Bridge
A seasonal, market driven restaurant by Chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place with menu inspired by American diners and simple comfort food located in the heart of Long Island City.
28-03 Jackson Avenue
Popular Items
Location
28-03 Jackson Avenue
LIC NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Beebe's @ Jacx & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
John Brown Smoke House
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!