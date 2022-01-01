Pennypacker's
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
514C Medford St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
514C Medford St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Daddy Jones
Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!
Avellino’s
Come in and enjoy!
Pennypacker Food truck
Come in and enjoy!
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!