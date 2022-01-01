Go
Toast

Pennypacker's

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

514C Medford St • $

Avg 4.3 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
-two fried eggs, cheddar, sriracha aioli, on a sourdough roll
-add house made bacon 3.00
Porchetta Sandwich
daily accompaniment, on ciabatta
Side of Seasonal Pickles$3.00
Bravas Potatoes$6.95
crushed, fried potatoes topped with bravas sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Korean style fried chicken, gochujang aioli, cabbage slaw with sesame miso vinaigrette
Grilled Asparagus Sandwich
Grilled asparagus, herbed chevre, greens, spring onion, sweet pea vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, gochujang aioli, cabbage slaw with sesame miso vinaigrette
OG Potatoes$6.00
crushed, fried potatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese, jalapenos, and EVOO
Mac and Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, fontina and cheddar cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

514C Medford St

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daddy Jones

No reviews yet

Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!

Avellino’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pennypacker Food truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston