Penny's Bakery
Now Open!
Donuts and baked goods!
Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!
13109 Holmes Road
Popular Items
Location
13109 Holmes Road
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ramsey's Burgers
Fresh Beef burgers made to order, panko breaded chicken sandwiches, gluten free chicken nuggets, Impossible burgers, fries, onion rings, fried cheese curds, and shakes!
Martin City Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
The Scoop Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
Martin City Pub
Come in and enjoy!!