Penny's Bakery

Now Open!
Donuts and baked goods!
Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!

13109 Holmes Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YEAST DONUTS$2.00
Cinnamon Rolls$3.15
Danishes$2.65
Scones$2.05
Bars$1.90
Muffins$2.05
Cookies$1.75
Large$2.00
CAKE DONUTS$1.80
Location

13109 Holmes Road

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
