Penny's Coffee

SALADS • SANDWICHES

100 Washington Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Penny's Cold Brew (20 oz)$6.50
Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Scone$4.00
Latte (16 oz)$5.50
Ham & Gruyere Crepe$12.00
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
Matcha Latte (16 oz)$6.00
Directly sourced, shade-grown matcha tea with perfectly steamed milk & a thin layer of microfoam.
Iced Salted Maple (20 oz)$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper. Served over ice.
Pesto Chevre Crepe$12.00
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Banana Nocciolata Crepe$12.00
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
Iced Latte (16 oz)$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Washington Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

