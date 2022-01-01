Go
Penny's Coffee

750 Lake St. E. • $

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte (12 oz)$4.50
Ham & Gruyere Crepe$12.00
Locally sourced black forest ham, gruyere cheese, dijon aioli
Pesto Chevre Crepe$12.00
Basil pesto with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and creamy chevre. Topped with toasted pine nuts, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Light Roast (16 oz)$3.50
Freshly brewed Penny's House Light, served in an insulated cup.
Love this coffee? Your community Penny's is stocked with fresh pouches of Penny's whole bean coffee, each & every day.
Latte (16 oz)$5.50
Iced Matcha Latte (16 oz)$5.50
Croissant$4.00
Classic French pastry, perfect at any time.
Banana Nocciolata Crepe$12.00
Organic cocoa & hazelnut spread, sliced banana, toasted hazelnut bits, and a dusting of powdered sugar
Iced Latte (16 oz)$4.50
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

750 Lake St. E.

Wayzata MN

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
