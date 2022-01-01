Go
Pennyville Station

112 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cacio E Pepe$16.95
Bucatini noodles with grated pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper and butter.
Side of Pita Bread$2.00
Cajun Shrimp$16.95
Served with honey mustard.
Full Jalepeno Chicken$26.95
Miller Farms, Ohio. Slow roasted full chicken with jalepenos and broccoli.
Wagyu Burger$20.95
Snake River Farms-Northwest. Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato and sweet onion, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Linguini With Shrimp$23.95
Shrimp, sauteed broccoli, cherry tomatoes with garlic, oil and crushed red pepper.
Brussel Sprouts with Bacon$11.95
Kung Pao Cauliflower$14.95
Tempura fried with scallions, sesame seeds and a drizzle of hot honey.
Surf and Turf$33.95
3 grilled filet medallions, with grilled garlic butter shrimp, served with mashed pootatoes and bearnaise sauce.
Prime Burger$16.95
Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato and sweet onion ,served with French fries or cole slaw.
Location

112 Main Street

Park Ridge IL

Sunday9:45 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 2:15 pm, 2:16 pm - 10:00 pm
