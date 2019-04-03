Penobscot Pour House - 14 Larkin St
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
14 Larkin St, Bangor ME 04401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 258 State Street, Brewer, Maine
4.7 • 303
258 State Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bangor
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurant