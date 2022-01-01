Pensacola restaurants you'll love

Go
Pensacola restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pensacola

Pensacola's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Pensacola restaurants

Fosko Coffee Barre image

CREPES

Fosko Coffee Barre

8 Palafox Pl, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte 20 (Iced Only)$6.00
Tea 16$3.00
Shorty$3.50
More about Fosko Coffee Barre
Brown Bagger Food Truck image

 

Brown Bagger Food Truck

3808 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels$3.99
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
Single Cheese Burger$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun.
Double Cheese Burger COMBO$14.00
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
More about Brown Bagger Food Truck
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jellyfish Salad$11.00
Perdido Roll$14.00
Santa Rosa Roll$13.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Pearl & Horn image

 

Pearl & Horn

3 W Main Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.00
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature P&H sauce, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
Coastal Roll$18.00
Blackened shrimp, lump crab, pico de gallo, jalapeño cilantro lime aioli, sliced jalapeño, French bread, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
BBQ Shrimp$9.00
BBQ butter, lemon, rosemary, French bread
More about Pearl & Horn
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

509 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (2650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas image

 

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Comb Kale & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)$17.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
Cup of Thai Yellow Curry Crab Chowder.
Spanish Crab Melt$16.00
local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula
Kale Salad (GF)$9.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
More about Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
Fisherman’s Corner image

SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Corner

13486 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.2 (731 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Dinner$19.00
Shrimp Dianne$21.00
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Fisherman’s Corner
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

418 E Gregory St, Pensacola

Avg 4.3 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
More about The Melting Pot
Hip Pocket Deli image

 

Hip Pocket Deli

4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$10.30
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
Fish and Chips$15.47
Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper with Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies
Muffaletta$12.00
Sicilian Bread, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Olive Salad - toasted and pressed sandwich
More about Hip Pocket Deli
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Japanese Bagel Roll$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Crowd Surfer Roll$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Bluefin Poke image

 

Bluefin Poke

501 S Palafox St Ste 10, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original$11.00
This one will take you right back to the beaches of Oahu -- a true taste of Hawaiian poke. Tuna, sweet onion, green onion, sea salt, soy sauce, sesame oil, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, furikake.
Tuna Dip$9.00
Avocado, spicy tuna, and seaweed salad drizzled with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce. Served with crackers.
Hot$12.00
When we say hot, we mean it. Tuna, sesame oil, house hot sauce, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, eel sauce, chili flakes.
More about Bluefin Poke
Paul's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Paul's Pizza

13700 Perdido Key, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Butter
Two 12" Two Toppings$26.99
Pepperoni Pizza
More about Paul's Pizza
VooDoo BBQ image

 

VooDoo BBQ

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Monster Wings
Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about VooDoo BBQ
The Aragon Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Aragon Cafe

47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bayou Tacos (3)$11.99
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
5 wings$6.99
More about The Aragon Cafe
Aunt Katie's image

 

Aunt Katie's

3005 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Sissys Sausage Gravy Omelet$16.00
More about Aunt Katie's
The Elbow Room image

 

The Elbow Room

2213 W Cervantes Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Elbow Room
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

Aviation Plaza, NAS Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Green Beans Coffee
Union Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (1583 reviews)
Takeout
More about Union Public House
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

123 Fred Bauer St., Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Green Beans Coffee
AJ's Seafood Chicken & Grill image

 

AJ's Seafood Chicken & Grill

1049 North Navy Blvd, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about AJ's Seafood Chicken & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Wine Bar - Pensacola

4970 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wine Bar - Pensacola
Banner pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about George Bistro + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Hurricane Pizza

6705 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Hurricane Party 14 in$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Build Your Own 14 in$11.49
Your Way!
Build Your Own 12 in$8.99
Your Way!
More about Hurricane Pizza
Banner pic

 

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

501 S Palafox St, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
Banner pic

 

The Drowsy Poet Coffee

86 Brent Lane, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Drowsy Poet Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pensacola

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Bread Pudding

French Fries

Pudding

Brisket

Shrimp Rolls

Wontons

Map

More near Pensacola to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Destin

No reviews yet

Foley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston