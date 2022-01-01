Pensacola restaurants you'll love
More about Fosko Coffee Barre
CREPES
Fosko Coffee Barre
8 Palafox Pl, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Latte 20 (Iced Only)
|$6.00
|Tea 16
|$3.00
|Shorty
|$3.50
More about Brown Bagger Food Truck
Brown Bagger Food Truck
3808 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels
|$3.99
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
|Single Cheese Burger
|$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun.
|Double Cheese Burger COMBO
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun. Choose a side of hand cut fries, fried Brussels, fried cauliflower or Asian slaw. Comes with a drink and Bagger sauce. Special Toppers extra
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Jellyfish Salad
|$11.00
|Perdido Roll
|$14.00
|Santa Rosa Roll
|$13.00
More about Pearl & Horn
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, signature P&H sauce, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
|Coastal Roll
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp, lump crab, pico de gallo, jalapeño cilantro lime aioli, sliced jalapeño, French bread, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup
|BBQ Shrimp
|$9.00
BBQ butter, lemon, rosemary, French bread
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe
509 S Palafox St, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Eggs Cochon
|$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA
|Popular items
|Comb Kale & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)
|$17.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
Cup of Thai Yellow Curry Crab Chowder.
|Spanish Crab Melt
|$16.00
local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula
|Kale Salad (GF)
|$9.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
More about Fisherman’s Corner
SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Corner
13486 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Fish Dinner
|$19.00
|Shrimp Dianne
|$21.00
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
418 E Gregory St, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Fondue Party for 10
|$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
|Cheese & Chocolate for 6
|$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
More about Hip Pocket Deli
Hip Pocket Deli
4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$10.30
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
|Fish and Chips
|$15.47
Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper with Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies
|Muffaletta
|$12.00
Sicilian Bread, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Olive Salad - toasted and pressed sandwich
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Japanese Bagel Roll
|$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
|Crowd Surfer Roll
|$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Bluefin Poke
Bluefin Poke
501 S Palafox St Ste 10, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Original
|$11.00
This one will take you right back to the beaches of Oahu -- a true taste of Hawaiian poke. Tuna, sweet onion, green onion, sea salt, soy sauce, sesame oil, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, furikake.
|Tuna Dip
|$9.00
Avocado, spicy tuna, and seaweed salad drizzled with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce. Served with crackers.
|Hot
|$12.00
When we say hot, we mean it. Tuna, sesame oil, house hot sauce, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, eel sauce, chili flakes.
More about Paul's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Paul's Pizza
13700 Perdido Key, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter
|Two 12" Two Toppings
|$26.99
|Pepperoni Pizza
More about VooDoo BBQ
VooDoo BBQ
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Signature Pulled Pork Platter
|$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Monster Wings
Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about The Aragon Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Aragon Cafe
47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA
|Popular items
|Bayou Tacos (3)
|$11.99
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.99
|5 wings
|$6.99
More about Aunt Katie's
Aunt Katie's
3005 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bowl
|$12.00
|Sissys Sausage Gravy Omelet
|$16.00
More about Hurricane Pizza
Hurricane Pizza
6705 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola
|Popular items
|The Hurricane Party 14 in
|$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
|Build Your Own 14 in
|$11.49
Your Way!
|Build Your Own 12 in
|$8.99
Your Way!
More about Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
501 S Palafox St, PENSACOLA
More about The Drowsy Poet Coffee
The Drowsy Poet Coffee
86 Brent Lane, Pensacola